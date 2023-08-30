x

August 30, 2023

Mitsotakis in Thessaloniki: Productivity Sector Confirms High Performance of Greek Economy

August 30, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[363189] ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΗ ΘΕΣΣΑΛΟΝΙΚΗ ΜΕ ΠΑΡΑΓΩΓΙΚΟΥΣ ΚΑΙ ΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΟΝΙΚΟΥΣ ΦΟΡΕΙΣ ΤΗΣ ΒΟΡΕΙΑΣ ΕΛΛΑΔΟΣ
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with productivity representatives in Thessaloniki on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, ahead of the Thessaloniki International Fair in September. (Photo by VERVERIDIS VASILIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The impressive performance of the Greek economy has received validation from all productivity entities, according to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. On Wednesday, he spoke from Thessaloniki after engaging with productivity representatives in the city in preparation for the upcoming Thessaloniki International Fair in September.

Mitsotakis addressed the devastating fires in Greece, particularly in the Evros region of NE Greece. He remarked, “Amidst the somber atmosphere that’s understandably cast over Greek society due to the catastrophic fires, especially in the Evros region, there shines a beacon of positivity—the commendable performance of our economy, reaffirmed once again by all productivity agencies.” He highlighted the strong performance of the tourism, exports, and new investments sectors, with a specific emphasis on Thessaloniki.

He underscored that the city is currently undergoing an unprecedented multidimensional transformation. The Thessaloniki Metro project is nearing completion, accompanied by the restoration of antiquities to their original locations at the stations from which they were temporarily removed during excavation. Furthermore, the flyover project is poised to enter the construction phase before the close of the year. Mitsotakis noted that the deputy minister responsible for this project will introduce various measures to minimize disruptions to transportation during this process.

Mitsotakis clarified, “I want the people of Thessaloniki to recognize that the flyover constitutes a substantial public investment for the city. It’s important to note that this will be a toll-free road, which, upon completion, will significantly alleviate traffic congestion in the city, working in tandem with the Metro. This will truly bring about transformative change for the city.”

Deputy Minister of Macedonia and Thrace, Stathis Konstantinidis, supplemented Mitsotakis’ statements by disclosing that a total of 1,800 projects of varying sizes are on the agenda for northern Greece. These initiatives, he explained, “will modernize the productivity and development model, and upon their conclusion, will substantially enhance the quality of life for citizens.”

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

