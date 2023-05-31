x

May 31, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis in Iraklio: May’s Elections Were Won by Those who Envisioned Greece in Positive Terms

May 31, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΝΕΑΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΕ ΣΗΤΕΙΑ, ΜΑΚΡΥ ΓΙΑΛΟ, ΙΕΡΑΠΕΤΡΑ, ΑΓΙΟ ΝΙΚΟΛΑΟ (ΣΤΕΦΑΝΟΣ ΡΑΠΑΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Crete on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Photo by STEFANOS RAPANIS/EUROKINISSI)

IRAKLIO – The winners at the May 21 elections were those who envisioned Greece as strong and united, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in Iraklio, Crete on Tuesday evening, not those who see it dark and divided.

Read also: Kyriakos Mitsotakis Appeals to Greek Citizens for a Strong Mandate Supporting Bold Reforms

While wrapping up the first of a two-day tour on Crete, ahead of a runoff on June 25, Mitsotakis said, “Those who told you the truth won: those who did not hide in difficult times, and spoke to you with facts, who presented a cohesive plan for Greece’s future. Those who were defeated were the ones who repeated their known lies and fairy tales we have all experienced, rejected, and re-rejected. And the Greek people crushed them.”

Referring to former main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, the ND leader said that “they have learned nothing even now, following the elections.”

Greece will remain united and continue its path of stability and prosperity, he said, urging his listeners to vote for a single-party government. “We know we are victors, but we are not arrogant – the feeling we have is one of responsibility under difficult circumstances,” he added.

RELATED

Society
Ivanka Trump: Acropolis is where “history comes alive”

ATHENS - Ivanka Trump, daughter of former US President Donald Trump, visited yesterday the Acropolis and the archaeological museum in Athens with her husband Jared Kushner.

Society
Criminal Proceedings Initiated against Five Policemen Suspected of Involvement in Human Trafficking
Politics
ND Leader Mitsotakis Congratulates Turkish President Erdogan on Electoral Victory

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.