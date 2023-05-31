Mitsotakis in Iraklio: May’s Elections Were Won by Those who Envisioned Greece in Positive Terms

Politics

IRAKLIO – The winners at the May 21 elections were those who envisioned Greece as strong and united, New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in Iraklio, Crete on Tuesday evening, not those who see it dark and divided.

While wrapping up the first of a two-day tour on Crete, ahead of a runoff on June 25, Mitsotakis said, “Those who told you the truth won: those who did not hide in difficult times, and spoke to you with facts, who presented a cohesive plan for Greece’s future. Those who were defeated were the ones who repeated their known lies and fairy tales we have all experienced, rejected, and re-rejected. And the Greek people crushed them.”

Referring to former main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, the ND leader said that “they have learned nothing even now, following the elections.”

Greece will remain united and continue its path of stability and prosperity, he said, urging his listeners to vote for a single-party government. “We know we are victors, but we are not arrogant – the feeling we have is one of responsibility under difficult circumstances,” he added.