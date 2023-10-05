Mitsotakis: I Will Insist on the Need to Increase the EU Budget to Tackle the Climate Crisis and Migration

Politics

GRANADA – “The European Political Community is an institution that allows all the countries of the European continent to discuss the burning issues that currently concern Europe and tomorrow we will have the opportunity at the informal European Council to discuss a series of crucial issues in terms of Europe’s strategic course and the priorities we have to face,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated at his arrival for the 3rd Summit of the European Political Community in Granada on Thursday.

“To discuss the challenges on the migration front, I want to express my satisfaction with the fact that we reached an agreement in principle at the Council on the rules for migration and asylum. A significant relief for the first-reception countries, but I will again insist on the need to increase the EU budget during its upcoming revision so that more European funds are allocated to addressing such a crucial matter, which concerns all of the European Union,” Mitsotakis added.

“The same applies for the climate crisis and specifically regarding the actions for climate adaptation. I had the opportunity in Malta also, at the meeting of the countries of the European South, to express my frustration with the fact that the funds available from the European Solidarity Fund to address natural disasters are limited. Greece will recommend the increase of these funds by 2.5 billion euros at least in order for the Europeans to know that Europe stands by them in any circumstance, in the case of a country hit by natural disasters linked with the climate crisis. Today, Greece is financially strong and can absorb without great disruption the recent disasters, which primarily impacted the region of Thessaly. I also want to express, yet again, my satisfaction that the European Commission moved very quickly, within the existing framework and the financing tools that are available, offering Greece the highest possible flexibility to absorb European funds to address this huge natural disaster.

(ANA/ N. Armenis)