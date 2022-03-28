PM Holds Meeting on Greece’s Food Market and Supply Chain

Politics

ATHENS – Greece’s general goods and foods market and its supply chain are operating smoothly, was confirmed at a ministerial meeting chaired by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday, said government sources.

The meeting was held to discuss potential shortages in food and in raw materials in the primary sector that may arise due to Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

Moreover, there is no issue of shortages, noted Rural Development Ministry officials, after looking at the country’s food adequacy, international data on trade in agricultural products, supplies and energy, and how these affect production costs.

The absolute sufficiency of goods is also being confirmed via the daily contact of all relevant ministers with market sectors, it was added. Sunflower oil is also currently facing no shortage, it was noted.

Ukraine is not one of Greece’s main suppliers of cereal grains, therefore the supply of these to the Greek market market continues unhindered.

It was also decided to intensify controls against unfair trade practices and possible profiteering.