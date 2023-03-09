x

March 9, 2023

Mitsotakis Has Indicated that Elections Will Take Place after Easter

March 9, 2023
By Athens News Agency
At the Maximos Mansion, Wednesday March 1, 2023. (VASILIS REMPAPIS/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has indirectly put a stop to scenarios that the general elections will take place before the Orthodox Easter, sources said on Thursday, by announcing that there will be a busy legislative agenda in the coming weeks, with some 10 bills going through parliament.

According to the same sources, he also revealed that support measures for the families of the Tempi rail crash victims will be announced, in a discreet manner, during the next week.
The prime minister, who chaired a meeting of the cabinet focusing exclusively on the Tempi rail accident, asked that everyone participate in the public dialogue but with empathy, without seeking to “offset” one incident against another, and with sincerity and truth in order to fully shed light on what happened.

Also by the end of the next week there will be an announcement regarding the new increase in the minimum wage, with sources noting that this could have been announced sooner but the government did not wish to create the impression that it was trying to change the agenda.

