x

June 6, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 79ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis: Greek Shipping Must Meet the Challenge of a “Green’ Transition”

June 6, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΓΚΑΙΝΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΔΙΕΘΝΟΥΣ ΝΑΥΤΙΛΙΑΚΗΣ ΕΚΘΕΣΗΣ
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis adresses the Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition at the Athens' Metropolitan Exhibition Center, on Monday 6 June, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Pabagopoulos)

ATHENS – Greek shipping is facing a historic challenge in looking forward, that of becoming “green”, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday in the opening address of the Posidonia International Shipping Exhibition at the Athens’ Metropolitan Exhibition Center.

“We are now called upon to return to a shipping sector that will gradually turn energy neutral,” Mitsotakis said, “and yes, progress has been made, as a greener fleet relates to the protection of the environment and, beyond that, to a significant investment opportunity.”

The PM said he had addressed a letter to the European Commission president to request that shipping becomes a European priority. Europe, and particularly its bureaucracy, he stressed, “has to understand that Greek-owned ships have a significant advantage that will contribute to its strategic autonomy.” Greek-owned shipping helps maintain the global supply chain, particularly in the EU, he said, while green shipping “will protect our sea and air.”

In addition, current developments including the war in Ukraine calls on shipping to contribute to stability in the world, just as shipping is also key to another issue, the transport of natural gas, he added. Greek shipping “serves as a protection to irrational price increases that derail state and family budgets – a new challenge for Greek-owned ships transporting liquefied natural gas (LNG),” he noted.

Shipping gas

Referring to the Alexandroupolis LNG station, the expansion of Revythoussa facilities, and the development of pipelines and power networks, Mitsotakis said “Greece is becoming an energy gateway to all of Europe and a critical hub of the Southeast Mediterranean,” as 90% of global trade is transported by sea. The war in Ukraine has urgently brought to the forefront the issue of green transition, as an issue with a deeply geopolitical aspect, he noted.

Mitsotakis then called on shipowners to “not simply the worthy Greek captains and seamen, but Greek shipbuilders as well. This will benefit all of us – Europe, seagoing trade, coastal shipping, local communities, and the environment.” He added, “There is no healthy shipping without a healthy society. In this new vista, the winner will be Greece, which once again will hoist on its ships the flag of progress and green upgrade.”

Posidonia will continue to June 10, and organizers said they expected a total of at least 1,929 companies from 88 countries as exhibitors, including 24 national pavilions from Europe, North America and Asia. Over 18,000 international visitors were expected to the fair, including vice presidents and ministers of maritime nations and the EU’s Commissioner for Transport. In addition, this year’s expo will include over 30 tech startups showcasing their digital-first solutions to industry challenges and problems.

RELATED

Politics
EU Official: Turkish Flights over Greek Territory “A Cause of Concern”

BRUSSELS - Reports of flights over inhabited Greek territory by Turkish fighter jets "are a source of concern," said EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood & Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi while addressing the European Parliament on Monday.

Society
Greece: 157 Forest Fires Broke Out in Three Days
Politics
British Prime Minister Johnson Survives No-Confidence Vote

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

TNH at the Greek Parade on 5th Avenue of New York (Vids & Pics)

NEW YORK. The heart of worldwide Hellenism beats again on 5th Avenue.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings