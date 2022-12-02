x

December 2, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 26ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

Economy

Mitsotakis: Greek Banks Must Help in Effort to Support Vulnerable Households

December 2, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[357386] ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΗΣ ΠτΔ ΚΑΤ. ΣΑΚΕΛΛΑΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ(ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kiriakos Mitsotakis meets with Katerina Sakellaropoulou, 2 Dec 2022, (YANNIS PANAGOPOULOS /EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “As we are entering the holiday season, I wanted to give you a brief update on the performance of the economy, where we have good news and less good news. The good news is that the Greek economy is still performing much better than most European ones, with a growth rate that will approach 6% for 2022. The country is setting a record for foreign and domestic investments with a strong emphasis on innovation and openness, unemployment continues to decrease and the general picture that exists abroad is that Greece is a safe and attractive investment destination, not only in the short term but also in the long term,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday in his meeting with the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

“On the other hand,” the prime minister added, “we are still captive and dependent on the global upheavals in the energy market, with an inflation rate that is decreasing but still moving at very high levels.”

He outlined the measures the government is taking to support poorer households, while noting that banks must also shoulder their share of the responsibility in this effort, given that their profitability in 2022 is expected to be high.

“I want to inform you that within the next month we will disburse more than 800 million to support the most vulnerable households with the emergency aid of 250 euros and also with the 300 million euros that will be allocated to the heating allowance. There the news is better than we expected because together with the heating allowance, we also have prices which are fortunately falling.”

The prime minister also referred to the bad loans and the banks: “At the same time, however, we are also faced with a European increase in interest rates. Possibly imposed at an ECB level in order to contain inflation, but we fully recognise that this has an impact on borrowers by increasing the cost of borrowing. And I want to inform you that we are in talks with the Greek banks, which must also shoulder their share of the responsibility, supporting vulnerable households overall, as it seems they will have a high profitability in 2022, so that we can also avert the creation of a new generation of bad loans.”

RELATED

Politics
Greek Alt FM: No Turkish Provocations Remain Unanswered

ATHENS - "No Turkish provocations remain unanswered," stated Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, commenting on the letter that Greece sent to the United Nations concerning the illegal Turkish-Libyan memorandum, speaking to radio Real FM on Friday.

Society
Eleven under Investigation for Financial Management of ‘Kivotos tou Kosmou’ Charity
Society
Greece Will Link With Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary for Gas Grid Upgrade

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Biden Hosts Macron amid Friction over US Climate Law (Video)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the longstanding U.

ATHENS - "As we are entering the holiday season, I wanted to give you a brief update on the performance of the economy, where we have good news and less good news.

You think inflation is bad? In the last 12 months, the consumer price index for airline tickets has skyrocketed up more than 25-percent.

NEW YORK - Does our brain define what we are? There is no human life without brain function and small problems in its function can greatly impact quality of life.

DECEMBER 5TH: On this day in 1924, George Savalas, the Greek-American actor, was born in the Bronx in New York.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.