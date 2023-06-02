x

Mitsotakis: Greece Needs Another Four Years of New Democracy Governance to Turn the Page

June 2, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΝΕΑΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΟ ΛΟΥΤΡΑΚΙ ΚΑΙ ΤΗΝ ΚΟΡΙΝΘΟ(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΝΔ/EUROKINISSI)
New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Corinth and Loutraki on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/ND PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Corinth and Loutraki on Friday where he talked with citizens, shopkeepers and tourists.

Mitsotakis underlined that unity, prospects and hope won in the May 21 elections and this was a very encouraging message for the future, but he reiterated that “nothing is over. The ballot box on the morning of June 25 will be empty again. The result (of the first round) is not counted in the repeat elections. This is not a football match where we have won 4-0 and are keeping the score for the second leg. Here we are starting from the beginning and the goal is one: even higher percentages for New Democracy everywhere in Greece. And we must also win the third seat, here in Corinth. And the fourth,” he said.

Mitsotakis spoke about economic growth and referred to investments that can be made in Corinth in the manufacturing sector, the primary sector, tourism and the high-tech sector.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Corinth and Loutraki on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/ND PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

“The country needs another four years of New Democracy governance to be able to permanently turn the page. To make the big leap towards Europe, to be able to maintain this high growth that we have achieved and to be sure and certain that this growth ultimately has an impact on the life of every Greek,” Mitsotakis stressed and added:

“That is why this election is so important. Essentially, there is just one governance proposal: only New Democracy, at this moment, can presume to win the confidence of the Greek people.”

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Corinth and Loutraki on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/ND PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Corinth and Loutraki on Friday, June 2, 2023. (Photo by DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/ND PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

