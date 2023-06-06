x

June 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis: Greece Needs a Stable Government

June 6, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[361831] ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟΥ ΤΗΣ ΝΕΑΣ ΔΗΜΟΚΡΑΤΙΑΣ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΗ ΝΕΑ ΙΩΝΙΑ(ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Nea Ionia, Athens on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis thanked the citizens of Nea Ionia for the fight they gave together and the great victory of May 21, speaking at a gathering of citizens during his visit to the area.

Mitsotakis underlined that the issue of the upcoming elections is whether the course of recovery and modernisation of the country will continue.

“I want to make the big changes together so that our country will finally be able to change course,” he underlined. “We have achieved a lot. We can achieve much more. I firmly believe that especially in the economy, the best days are ahead of us.”

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Nea Ionia, Athens on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

“Greece needs a stable government that can deal with the major geopolitical challenges of the region,” ND leader stressed.

He also asked for the preservation of unity, rejection of toxicity and an emphasis on correct political speech during the pre-election period.

RELATED

Politics
Televised Debate of Party Leaders to Be Held on June 15

ATHENS - A live televised debate of the five party leaders will be held on Thursday, June 15, the interparty elections committee said on Tuesday.

Politics
Greek Elections Question: Did New Democracy Win, or SYRIZA Lose?
Society
In Thessaloniki, Monuments Reminders of Turkish Occupation Remain

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.