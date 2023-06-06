Mitsotakis: Greece Needs a Stable Government

Politics

New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis thanked the citizens of Nea Ionia for the fight they gave together and the great victory of May 21, speaking at a gathering of citizens during his visit to the area.

Mitsotakis underlined that the issue of the upcoming elections is whether the course of recovery and modernisation of the country will continue.

“I want to make the big changes together so that our country will finally be able to change course,” he underlined. “We have achieved a lot. We can achieve much more. I firmly believe that especially in the economy, the best days are ahead of us.”

“Greece needs a stable government that can deal with the major geopolitical challenges of the region,” ND leader stressed.

He also asked for the preservation of unity, rejection of toxicity and an emphasis on correct political speech during the pre-election period.