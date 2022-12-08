Mitsotakis: Greece Is Becoming a Protagonist in Digital Transition

Politics

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the inauguration of the first phase of the largest data centre in terms of capacity that has been manufactured in Greece, by Athens-3, which was developed at the Athens Data Center Campus in Koropi on Thursday, December 8, 2022. (Photo by VASILIS REBAPIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis described his ambition and his vision for the technology sector to contribute 10% to Greece’s GDP in five years during his speech on Thursday at the inauguration of the first phase of the largest data centre in terms of capacity that has been manufactured in Greece, by Athens-3, which was developed at the Athens Data Center Campus in Koropi.

Mitsotakis, referring to the project, said that it allows us, essentially, to make a big leap, to overcome years of lag and become protagonists in this great digital transition, which – as he said – the government has supported in practice from the first moment.

“I have not hidden my ambition: In five years the technology sector will contribute 10% to the GDP of our country,” he underlined

Mitsotakis mentioned that this year Greece set a record in filing and granting approvals for new patents and noted that “this tells us something about the way in which the technological community itself moves to secure the intellectual property of new innovations that are developed here in Greece.”

“Therefore, something important is happening which justifies our strategy for the digital transition of our country to a more digital future,” he added.

The prime minister also stressed that Greece is changing very quickly, “embraces” the challenges of the future and is not afraid of them.