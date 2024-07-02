Mitsotakis: Greece Always Supports Moldova’s Accession Perspective

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Moldovan Prime Minister Dorin Recean on Tuesday and expressed his satisfaction over the first EU-Moldova Intergovernmental Conference held a few days ago in Luxembourg, officially opening the path of Moldova’s accession negotiations.

Mitsotakis emphasized that Greece supported and supports the accession perspective of Moldova, as well as that it is ready to assist with technical assistance in the accession process.

During the meeting, bilateral cooperation with an emphasis on transport and energy was also discussed, as Greece contributes to the energy security of Moldova through the supply of natural gas. The two leaders also underlined the importance of expanding the “Vertical Corridor” with the accession of Ukraine, Moldova and Slovakia.

On his part, Recean thanked Greece for the important support it has provided to Moldova during its EU accession process. As he said, this is not a simple problem to solve, especially now, in these difficult times. “But we firmly believe, as I understand Greece also believes, that a larger Europe means a stronger, more peaceful and more prosperous Europe.”

He added that both countries share the same vision. “I believe that Moldova and Greece have a lot in common, even historical and cultural elements. This brings us even closer. I would like to thank you for your personal contribution to bringing Greeks and Moldovans closer.”

Recean also referred to the new embassy in Chisinau as well as Greece’s important role in Moldova’s energy independence. “A total of 25% of the gas consumed by Moldova last year was supplied by Greece. Last April we made the first LNG purchase from Greece. This is a great start.”