February 28, 2022

Politics

Mitsotakis: Full Solidarity with the President and with the Ukrainian People

February 28, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΗ ΑΝΤΙΠΡΟΣΩΠΕΙΑ ΑΠΟ ΤΗΝ ΒΟΥΛΓΑΡΙΑ (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday expressed his full solidarity with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and with the people of Ukraine in a post on Twitter:

“Full solidarity with President @ZelenskyyUa and the people of Ukraine. We welcome Ukraine’s EU choice; they are one of us,” posted Mitsotakis.

