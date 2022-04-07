x

April 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis: Freedom and Democracy Are Our Answer

April 7, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Dimitris Papamitsos)

ATHENS – “Today’s session of the Greek Parliament was, indeed, historic. Because, for the first time in the 21st century, it hosted the leader of a people who are fighting for their homeland. And, at the same time, defending the rule of law and democracy throughout Europe. The voice of the wounded Ukrainians standing up. Besieged, but free!” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, in a statement after a video address delivered by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in the Hellenic Parliament.

The prime minister pointed out: “In a catalytic way, President Zelensky conveyed to us the courageous resistance of his fellow citizens against the violation of their most basic rights. He also described the barbarity of the invader decimating civilians, dismantling the country’s vital infrastructure, while his words echoed the message of millions who are fighting for their lives, their homes, their families, as well as their dreams, in a future of peace and progress.”

Mitsotakis underlined that Zelensky made a “touching call for assistance and support. To which we respond. Today in the dark, but also tomorrow in the light. When we will be present in the reconstruction of the long-suffering Mariupol. Not only because the protection of the Greek community there is a national duty. But also because the battle of Ukraine concerns us. The despotism that encroaches on neighbouring territories and the revisionism that abolishes borders must be defeated at the borders of Ukraine,” he said.

He added: “Hellenism, after all, has first-hand knowledge of attacks and threats, having lived for a long time with the mutilation of Cyprus. It could not, therefore, refrain from resisting the massacre in Ukraine, which was not chosen by the civilised world but against which it chooses to defend itself. And it does. Isolating the invader and shielding open democracy from populism, which is once again raising its head to unite the extremes and dispute [democracy’s] stable functioning.

That is why democratic Athens supports free Kyiv, with its own, parallel struggle, as all the capitals of peace do. So that the lies of authoritarian propaganda do not spread. To explain the reasons for the new economic ordeal caused by the unjust invasion everywhere. And to relieve the citizens with effective measures. But also with truths, so that with unity, endurance and responsibility we can win this wager together.”

Concluding his statement, the prime minister said: “What Volodymyr Zelensky said today has a wider impact. Europe is called upon to immediately extinguish the fire of war that the Russian regime ignited in its ‘heart’. And to face together the consequences for its economies and societies. So that the heinous crimes that were committed are punished. And for International Law to once again become the compass of its course. Greece is walking on this path. Faithful to its history and principles and its obligations as an ally.”

“In the face of blood and authoritarianism, any hesitation is guilty. Freedom and Democracy are our answer, whatever the question,” Mitsotakis underlined.

RELATED

Politics
Tsipras: “Nazis Cannot Be Allowed to Speak in Parliament”

ATHENS - Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras strongly criticised the fact that members of Ukraine's Azov Battalion had been permitted to address the Greek parliament during a video link for a speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday, calling it a "provocation" and blaming Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Society
Greece: Man Injured in Thessaloniki Hospital Fire Dies
Politics
Oikonomou: Message by Azov Battalion Member Was “Mistaken and Ill-Advised”

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

‘We Fought for Liberty:” Michigan WWII Vets Welcome Memorial

ROYAL OAK, Mich. — Officials in Michigan are ready to get started on the construction of what they say is one of the few state-specific World War II memorials in the country.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings