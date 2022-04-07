Mitsotakis: Freedom and Democracy Are Our Answer

Politics

ATHENS – “Today’s session of the Greek Parliament was, indeed, historic. Because, for the first time in the 21st century, it hosted the leader of a people who are fighting for their homeland. And, at the same time, defending the rule of law and democracy throughout Europe. The voice of the wounded Ukrainians standing up. Besieged, but free!” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday, in a statement after a video address delivered by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in the Hellenic Parliament.

The prime minister pointed out: “In a catalytic way, President Zelensky conveyed to us the courageous resistance of his fellow citizens against the violation of their most basic rights. He also described the barbarity of the invader decimating civilians, dismantling the country’s vital infrastructure, while his words echoed the message of millions who are fighting for their lives, their homes, their families, as well as their dreams, in a future of peace and progress.”

Mitsotakis underlined that Zelensky made a “touching call for assistance and support. To which we respond. Today in the dark, but also tomorrow in the light. When we will be present in the reconstruction of the long-suffering Mariupol. Not only because the protection of the Greek community there is a national duty. But also because the battle of Ukraine concerns us. The despotism that encroaches on neighbouring territories and the revisionism that abolishes borders must be defeated at the borders of Ukraine,” he said.

He added: “Hellenism, after all, has first-hand knowledge of attacks and threats, having lived for a long time with the mutilation of Cyprus. It could not, therefore, refrain from resisting the massacre in Ukraine, which was not chosen by the civilised world but against which it chooses to defend itself. And it does. Isolating the invader and shielding open democracy from populism, which is once again raising its head to unite the extremes and dispute [democracy’s] stable functioning.

That is why democratic Athens supports free Kyiv, with its own, parallel struggle, as all the capitals of peace do. So that the lies of authoritarian propaganda do not spread. To explain the reasons for the new economic ordeal caused by the unjust invasion everywhere. And to relieve the citizens with effective measures. But also with truths, so that with unity, endurance and responsibility we can win this wager together.”

Concluding his statement, the prime minister said: “What Volodymyr Zelensky said today has a wider impact. Europe is called upon to immediately extinguish the fire of war that the Russian regime ignited in its ‘heart’. And to face together the consequences for its economies and societies. So that the heinous crimes that were committed are punished. And for International Law to once again become the compass of its course. Greece is walking on this path. Faithful to its history and principles and its obligations as an ally.”

“In the face of blood and authoritarianism, any hesitation is guilty. Freedom and Democracy are our answer, whatever the question,” Mitsotakis underlined.