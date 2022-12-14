x

December 14, 2022

Mitsotakis Expresses Satisfaction with Singapore’s State Fund GIC in Greek Tourism

December 14, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Belgium EU ASEAN Summit
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, second right, and Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, center, during a round table meeting at the EU-ASEAN summit in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool)

BRUSSELS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his satisfaction with the large investment of the Singapore state fund GIC in Greek tourism.

Mitsotakis met on Wednesday with his Singaporean counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, on the sidelines of the EU-ASEAN Summit, in Brussels.

According to government sources, Mitsotakis made special reference to the performance of the Greek economy in the midst of unprecedented crises, but also to Greece’s exit from the regime of enhanced surveillance.

