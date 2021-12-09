x

December 9, 2021

Mitsotakis: Digitization of the State, Partnership with Private Sector Key to Growth

December 9, 2021
By Athens News Agency
Mitsotakis
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Dimitris Papamitsos)

ATHENS – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke at the Summit for Democracy on Thursday, held online on December 9-10 at the initiative of US President Joe Biden.

The Greek premier, one of 111 global state leaders to be making their interventions at the summit, underlined the need to tackle the persistent threats posed by politics of authoritarianism and populism. “In recent years, Greece, the birthplace of democracy, experienced first hand the divisive politics, the promises that were refuted and the vacant rhetoric of both far-left and far-right populism – and rejected both,” he pointed out.

After a decade in financial crisis, “Greeks realized the need for true change and they supported a reforms agenda that was patriotic, as opposed to nationalist.”

Mitsotakis said that investments, new jobs and growth must be prioritized, along with improving the efficiency of the public sector by combating bureaucracy. This can be pursued by reducing inequalities and emphasizing entrepreneurship and innovation through the digitization of the state and in partnership with the private sector, he added.

A Byzantine Christmas in Somerville Massachusetts

BOSTON – Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church will present Psaltikon’s A Byzantine Christmas at the church 7 PM Saturday, December 18, 2021.

