x

January 24, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis Defends Same-Sex Marriage Bill, Deflects Church Criticism

January 24, 2024
By The National Herald
[366673] ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
GREECE'S CABINET MEETING (TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the same-sex civil marriage bill he’s bringing before Parliament, where it’s expected to pass, was done to further social equality, although it won’t allow use of a surrogate mother.

“The new regulation grants additional rights to certain individuals; it does not diminish the rights of the majority,” he said, adding that “an issue of equality should not provide fuel for division.”

He said it would allow same-sex couples to adopt children but not to use a surrogate mother, which is now restricted to women with health-related problems in bearing children.

Major opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis, a Greek-American, went to the United States to marry his gay partner, American nurse Tyler McBeth and backs the measure although he said they had wanted to find a surrogate mother.

The Greek Church is adamantly opposed to the measure, especially as it involves children but despite its influence Mitsotakis said that he wasn’t anxious because “Previous disagreements have not harmed the relationship between the State and the Church.”

RELATED

Society
Greece Faces Growing Opposition from the Orthodox Church over Plans to Legalize Same-Sex Marriage

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s center-right government is speeding up its timetable to legalize same-sex marriage despite growing opposition from the powerful Orthodox Church.

Politics
Kasselakis Says Greeks Abroad Postal Voting Doesn’t Go Far Enough
Society
Greece’s State Broadcaster Will Pay Dearly for Eurovision 2024 Entry

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Shooting Down a Military Transport Plane, Killing 65 Ukrainian POWs Aboard

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Wednesday accused Ukrainian forces of shooting down a military transport plane, killing all 74 people aboard, including 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war being swapped.

NEW YORK (AP) — New Jersey Sen.

HOUSTON, TX – The Daughters of Penelope (DOP) was saddened to learn of the passing of Sister Becky Angelos Demeris of Houston, Texas.

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — At least four people have been hospitalized after Cypriot police rescued 60 Syrian migrants found aboard a rickety wooden boat some 55 kilometers (34 miles) off the island nation’s southeastern tip, authorities said Wednesday.

ROME (AP) — Italy’s lower chamber of parliament on Wednesday approved a novel government deal with Albania to house migrants during the processing of their asylum requests, a cornerstone of Premier Giorgia Meloni’s efforts to share the migration burden with the rest of Europe.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.