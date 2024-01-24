Mitsotakis Defends Same-Sex Marriage Bill, Deflects Church Criticism

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the same-sex civil marriage bill he’s bringing before Parliament, where it’s expected to pass, was done to further social equality, although it won’t allow use of a surrogate mother.

“The new regulation grants additional rights to certain individuals; it does not diminish the rights of the majority,” he said, adding that “an issue of equality should not provide fuel for division.”

He said it would allow same-sex couples to adopt children but not to use a surrogate mother, which is now restricted to women with health-related problems in bearing children.

Major opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis, a Greek-American, went to the United States to marry his gay partner, American nurse Tyler McBeth and backs the measure although he said they had wanted to find a surrogate mother.

The Greek Church is adamantly opposed to the measure, especially as it involves children but despite its influence Mitsotakis said that he wasn’t anxious because “Previous disagreements have not harmed the relationship between the State and the Church.”