Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared that his resounding victory in Greece’s elections demonstrates that his government remains unaffected by allegations, including a video, regarding the pushback of refugees both on land and at sea. He emphasized his commitment to border protection.

The New York Times, which unveiled a video purportedly showing the Coast Guard placing a group of refugees, including children and a baby, onto an inflatable dinghy in the Aegean Sea, reported that Mitsotakis appears to enjoy unwavering support from the European Union in this matter.

“European Union leaders seem to have given Mr. Mitsotakis leeway for handling the challenging task of keeping migrants at bay, indicating a significant shift in Europe where formerly right-wing crackdowns are becoming mainstream,” the paper stated.

Mitsotakis proudly spoke about it, saying, “I’m assisting Europe on multiple fronts,” as he discussed his New Democracy government’s efforts to tighten borders, including the extension of a wall along the Evros River on the Turkish front.

“It has gained us a reasonable amount of goodwill,” he remarked. That’s an understatement. Prior to the EU’s involvement, when it came to the video, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that Greece’s border enforcement acted as Europe’s “shield,” and thus, the EU did not intervene, leaving the investigation to Mitsotakis’ government.

The majority of refugees and migrants originate from Turkey, where around 4.4 million individuals are currently residing. Turkey is expected to contain them under a 2016 swap deal with the EU, which is essentially suspended. Turkey is also required to take back those rejected for asylum.

Only a small number have been returned, and their fate remains unknown as they flee to Turkey, escaping war, conflict, and economic hardship in their home countries, primarily Syria and Afghanistan, but also from as far as Pakistan, Bangladesh, and sub-Saharan Africa. The paper states that Mitsotakis argued that after more than a million migrants and asylum seekers arrived, destabilizing the continent’s politics during the 2015 and 2016 refugee crisis, Europe has come to accept Greece’s tougher approach.

“We’ve been able to somewhat change the European approach to migration,” stated Mitsotakis, whose government has consistently denied the allegations of unlawful pushbacks made by human rights groups, activists, NGOs, and major media outlets.

“It’s an exception for Mitsotakis,” expressed Alberto Alemanno, a professor of European Union law at HEC Paris business school, noting that Mitsotakis is being shielded by von der Leyen and fellow Conservatives in the EU.

According to Mr. Alemanno, Mitsotakis’ special treatment stems from his close political relationship with Ms. von der Leyen and his willingness to construct a vast network of migrant centers, funded by the bloc, which have proven to be politically popular in Greece.

Mitsotakis argued that certain “leftist Illuminati in Brussels” fail to recognize that his policy is saving lives, a fact that he believes Europe’s leaders appreciate, potentially indicating their reluctance to address the complaints.

“We are no longer seen as the poster child for problems in Europe,” he asserted, emphasizing that his actions provide relief to many people.

Recently, he visited Lesbos, an island near Turkey’s coast, which served as the main destination for refugees. He visited a new camp that replaced the infamous Moria center, which was burned during a protest amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Moria is a thing of the past,” he declared. “It simply doesn’t exist anymore. I mean, you have olive groves, and we have an ultramodern reception facility that has been constructed with European funding.”

Critics argue that the new camp, along with others on four Greek islands that hold refugees, still have prison-like conditions, despite Mitsotakis praising them as models with humane conditions while detainees await the review of their asylum applications.

According to Camino Mortera-Martinez, the head of the Brussels office for the Center for European Reform, a think tank, Europe is exerting less control over Greece regarding pushbacks and similar actions.

She mentioned that Greece is given some respite for dealing with the burden of refugees, which arrived during the economic and austerity crisis of 2010, which overwhelmed the country on multiple fronts.

She also stated that this situation highlights Europe’s inability to assist Greece and other frontline nations in the migration crisis, leading to a situation where “these governments do what they do.”