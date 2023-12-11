Mitsotakis: Christmas Basket another Tool that Would Help us Keep Prices down

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday chaired a meeting at the Interagency Market Control Unit headquarters and was briefed on the market inspections that have been carried out, as well as other measures to discourage unfair practices in the market.

“The Christmas basket will be another tool which will help us to keep the price of Christmas dinner down,” the prime minister said, adding that this Christmas the focus will be on meat products, especially, “so that we see – why not? – prices that are lower than those we had last Easter.”

During the meeting it was noted that over 21,000 inspections have taken place in 2023, with a focus on unfair profiteering and illegal trade, resulting in the imposition of fines exceeding 10.5 million euros – roughly double the fines imposed in 2022. Since the establishment of the Unit, in 2020, almost 100,000 inspections have been carried out and the certified fines issued exceed 21 million euros.

They also examined the initiatives used to counteract inflationary pressure. In terms of the Permanent Price Reduction measure, it was noted that 1,286 products have been included so far, 90 percent of which are branded, greatly exceeding the original targets.