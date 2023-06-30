x

June 30, 2023

Mitsotakis’ Chance to Turn Mandate into Destiny, One-Man Dynasty

June 30, 2023
By The National Herald
Belgium EU Summit
European Council President Charles Michel, left, speaks with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, center, and Bulgaria's Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov during a round table meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, Friday, June 30, 2023. European Union leaders on Friday resumed migration talks for a second day as Poland and Hungary continued to block progress after they were outvoted earlier this month on a plan to share out refugees arriving in Europe among the 27 member countries. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

ATHENS – Now the most formidable figure in Greek politics as he starts a second term of near absolute power, Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis can add to his family’s political luster and make his own.

Aristides Hatzis, a Professor of Legal Theory at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, wrote in The Financial Times of the opportunity that Mitsotakis has in sealing his unstoppable legacy.

Mitsotakis, “despite being the scion of a dominant political family, was elected not so much by party power brokers as by tens of thousands of centrist Greeks,” the piece noted of his popularity and ability not be affected by a surveillance scandal, alleged refugees pushbacks, or deaths of 57 people in a train wreck. .

“Rightly or wrongly, almost every elite (economic, intellectual, professional and social) still supports Mitsotakis as the only one who can shield Greece from another traumatic event like 2015,” said Hatzis.

That was referring to the sudden rise into power of the now major opposition SYRIZA that Mitsotakis has routed four times and driven it almost into oblivion while moving to cement his legacy as a second term begins.

It’s because he has accelerated an economic recovery that could be what he will be noted for, especially in beating back the COVID-19 pandemic and making Greeks believe he’s the only one who can keep things going.

“Mitsotakis has done much to help restore Greece’s international standing. With its decisively pro-Ukraine stance, Greece is once more considered a pillar of stability in the EU and NATO,” wrote Hatzis.

While in his previous administration he denied that Greece was pushing back refugees on land and at sea, voters indicated that they liked keeping them away but now he will have to pick up an investigation into the deaths of likely hundreds of refugees in a boat sinking off the Peloponnese.

That happened while Greece was in the hands of a caretaker government between elections which didn’t affect him and with surveys finding that voters like a tough stance on refugees, including extending a wall on the border with Turkey.

With a near 23 percent win over SYRIZA, New Democracy gained 158 seats in the 300-member Parliament where the Leftists have been minimalized but also saw the entry of three far-right parties who could be a sideshow to deal with.

“This may benefit Mitsotakis, who can contrast his image as statesman with that of a Parliament turning into a circus,” said the piece.

There  are caveats, was a warning, but adding that Mitsotakis “also has the chance to restore his liberal credentials and become the reformist he promised to be, by liberating the economy from overregulation and powerful cartels, strengthening the rule of law and getting rid of some of the constitution’s antiquated provisions. His legacy will be of his own making.”

