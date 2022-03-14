Mitsotakis Briefs Anastasiades on Visit to Turkey

Politics

FILE- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, welcomes Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades during their meeting in Athens, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

NICOSIA – Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday spoke on the phone, discussing the Greek premier’s visit to Turkey, Cyprus government spokesperson Marios Pelekanos announced.

Anastasiades also wished Mitsotakis, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, a speedy recovery.

During his visit to Turkey, Mitsotakis had a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

(ANA/ M. Kalogeraki)