March 14, 2022

Mitsotakis Briefs Anastasiades on Visit to Turkey

March 14, 2022
By Athens News Agency
FILE- Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, welcomes Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades during their meeting in Athens, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
NICOSIA – Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday spoke on the phone, discussing the Greek premier’s visit to Turkey, Cyprus government spokesperson Marios Pelekanos announced.

Anastasiades also wished Mitsotakis, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, a speedy recovery.

During his visit to Turkey, Mitsotakis had a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

(ANA/ M. Kalogeraki)

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

