Mitsotakis Briefed by Rector Papaioannou on the AUTH’ s Policy for Extroversion and Internationalisation

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was on Tuesday briefed by the rector of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (AUTH) Nikos Papaioannou on the university’s programme of educational upgrading and its policy for extroversion and internationalisation, as well as on the collaboration programmes with foreign educational institutions and on the operation of the foreign languages’ department.

The premier was additionally briefed on the progress in the construction of the School of Sciences library, which has already been launched. Papaioannou said that the academic community is working systematically in order for AUTH to continue its growth and offer its students a modern education.