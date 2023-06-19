x

June 19, 2023

Mitsotakis: ‘Better Wages for Every Greek Woman and Man in the Next Four Years’

June 19, 2023
By Athens News Agency
New Democracy President Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Patras, Amphilochia, Filippiada and Ioannina, Monday 19 June 2023. (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged the citizens of Patras on Monday to give ND an even higher percentage of the vote in the June 25 elections.

“In the polls next Sunday, let’s increase our percentage even more so that we can work for a Greece of excellence and pride,” he stressed, adding that the high percentages of the last elections was not accidental. “A cycle of division and darkness was closed and a cycle of unity and optimism opened.”

He underlined, however, that the work was not over and that ballot boxes will again be empty at the start of the dayt on June 25. “They need to be filled with millions of votes so we can continue what we started,” he said.

He added that the citizens on May 21 said “go faster to make the big changes that our country needs a reality.”

He announced better wages for every Greek woman and man, underlining the importance of growth. “Let’s make our country a engine of growth. I want Patras to play a leading role in the next decade’s development,” he stressed.

He referred to the implementation of the road that connects Pyrgos to Patras and focused on the prospect of “making Patras an outward-looking gateway to Western Europe.”

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

