Mitsotakis, Baerbock Discuss Issues of Bilateral, Regional and International Interest

Συνάντηση του πρωθυπουργού Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη με την υπουργό Εξωτερικών της Γερμανίας Analena Baerbock, Παρασκευή 29 Ιουλίου 2022.
(ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Friday with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, Annalena Baerbock.
During the meeting, issues of bilateral, regional and international interest were discussed, such as energy, developments in the war in Ukraine, Turkish provocation and migration.
Mitsotakis presented Greece’s positions on dealing with the energy crisis and on the need to take measures so that energy markets can return to normal operation, while they also exchanged views on his recent proposal for the creation of a pan-European mechanism for reducing consumption in industry by offering compensation.
Mitsotakis reiterated that the energy price crisis is a European problem that requires a European solution. In addition, he presented the initiatives undertaken by the government in order to become a gateway for the transfer of energy to the EU.
During the meeting, views were exchanged on the latest developments regarding the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the coordination of European actions to support Kiev.
The prime minister informed the German foreign minister about the latest developments in Greek-Turkish relations. He reiterated Greece’s firm position that channels of communication with Turkey should be open, but only on the basis of international law and good neighbourly relations. He underlined, however, that provocations and disputes of sovereignty by Turkey pose a threat to regional stability and cannot be tolerated by either Greece or the EU.
Regarding migration, an issue that concerns all of Europe, the prime minister reiterated that Greece guards its borders, which are also European borders, with respect for international law and human rights.
ATHENS - German war reparations owed to Greece for the Nazi occupation of WWII, as well as Athens' concerns over the export of German-made submarines to Turkey, were among the issues raised by Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in his meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Athens on Friday.
ST-ANNE-DE-BEAUPRÉ, Quebec (AP) — Pope Francis celebrated Mass on Thursday at Canada’s national shrine and came face-to-face with a long-standing demand from Indigenous peoples: to rescind the papal decrees underpinning the so-called “Doctrine of Discovery” and repudiate the theories that legitimized the colonial-era seizure of Native lands and form the basis of some property law today.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In