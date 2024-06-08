Mitsotakis at Syntagma Square: ‘A Strong New Democracy Means a Strong Greece in Europe

Politics

Speech by Prime Minister and President of the New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the party's central pre-election rally at Syntagma Square in Athens, Friday, June 7, 2024 (GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Only New Democracy (ND) has a five-year plan with demands of the European Union, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at Syntagma Square on Friday, during his last major speech before European elections.

Mitsotakis said it was the same party that made Greece a member of the European Union, through its founder Konstantinos Karamanlis, and the party that kept Greece in the EU in 2015, “placing the country’s interest above the party one.”

Calling on voters to cast their ballot for ND during Sunday’s election, Mitsotakis said that “a strong ND means a strong Greece in Europe,” adding that its MEPs would follow a specific action plan like a national sports team, as opposed to MEPs from other parties who “defame their own homeland.”

Speaking of his government’s achievements, the Greek PM said among other things, “We established Evros as the European border in 2020, we pressured the EU in placing a cap on natural gas when the crisis came, and I negotiated 36 billion euros we brought to Greece from the Recovery Fund.”

In addition, ND “supports the Greek family in action, not in words,” he underlined, and said his government had initiated initiatives against unfair practices that led to higher consumer prices.

Mitsotakis also charged the opposition with wanting to undermine the progress achieved. “I will never allow Greece to return back to the era when it came close to bankruptcy,” and criticized main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance for its financial plan. “After Sunday, the government should be able to continue the policy of a strong Greece,” he stressed.