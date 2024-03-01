x

March 1, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 36ºF

ATHENS 59ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis at Metapolitefsi Conference: Greece Missed Many Opportunities, and Must now Leap aAhead

February 29, 2024
By Athens News Agency
MHTSOTAKIS-SYNEDRIO
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the conference "METAPOLITISIS. 50 years later" The conference was organised by the newspaper "Kathimerini", the National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation (MIET), the Delphi Economic Forum and the Greek Observatory of the London School of Economics. Thursday 29 February 2024.(DEMETRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – The greatest problem in Greece following the restoration of democracy in Greece is the missed opportunities, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday evening in a discussion at the “Metapolitefsi: 50 Years Later” conference, which focuses on the fifth-decade anniversary of the restoration of democracy in Greece.

Mitsotakis participated in a discussion with Kathimerini Executive Director Alexis Papachelas and Kostas Kostis, professor of Economic and Social History at the University of Athens and director of the National Bank Cultural Foundation.

“For me, the greatest (post-dictatorship) problem is the missed opportunities during the years following the restoration of democracy,” the premier said. “Now the leaps must take place. I would like to leave behind me changes that cannot be uprooted, and to establish a series of choices that are nearly self-evident. The direction should be a fast convergence with Europe, covering lost ground.”

The transformation of the economy into one of extroversion and high-caliber services is a one-way street, he added. “The final result of this transformation will be higher salaries, and this is my absolute priority in our second term, the raising of salaries.”

Referring to Greek-Turkish relations, Mitsotakis noted “it is in Türkiye’s interest as well to seriously examine whether we can resolve this great difference, because this will require of Türkiye to back down from some maximalist positions it has expressed in recent years. We have not changed our stance, because International Law remains our guideline.” In the past, he added, “Türkiye had exhibited great flexibility, when the situation obliged it to do something like that. See for example the great openings it is now making in the Arab world.” He added that despite the fact he “keeps his expectations low,” he sees as positive the significant reduction of tension, “which removes us from the danger of a crisis, but also allows us to set out other initiatives, such as the agreement on the migration issue.”

Asked about the fatal train collision at Tempi in February 2023, the Greek PM said, “There was no other moment as hard for me personally as the Tempi. For reasons you can all comprehend, and because really all the bad sides of the state’s manner of operation accumulated there. And of course, the final answers on accountability can only be given by justice. I believe that justice has a heavy responsibility, and I believe it will rise to the occasion. What clashed at Tempi was human mistakes with chronic problems of the Greek public administration, particularly of the railroads, that we all knew was the most problematic part of old Greek public organizations.”

Speaking of the public debt, Mitsotakis said “our responsibility as a government is to reduce the debt. If we have one duty before the younger generation at fiscal level, it is to consistently serve the policy of reducing the debt, from which this government will not escape as long as I am prime minister. We are very strict, when we face demands that have a fiscal repercussion that could make us miss our target.”

In terms of the opposition, and referring to his party New Democracy, he observed that “to a degree, we definitely make things difficult for our opponents, because they continue to see us through the distorting lenses of another era. SYRIZA, prior to elections, was describing a New Democracy that simply did not exist. I do not see any change in that. The opposition keeps saying the same thing now, and I can only wish them, Good luck and good sense, but it’s not my problem. My concern is to move ahed to the very quick implementation of great changes for which I have received a mandate.”

RELATED

Politics
NGOs Urge Greece Not to Extradite Turkish Critic of Turkish President 

ATHENS - A group of NGOs have urged Greece not to extradite a Turkish asylum seeker who accused President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of corruption, the move coming as Greece and Turkey are in a rapprochement that eased tensions.

Society
Names of Train Crash Victims Erased from Pavement Outside Parliament
Politics
‘The Prices of More than 1500 Products are Expected to Be Lower in March,’ Greek PM Says

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Firefighters Seek to Corral Massive Texas Wildfires Before Weekend of Higher Temperatures and Winds

CANADIAN, Texas (AP) — The explosive growth of the second-largest wildfire in Texas history slowed as winds and temperatures dipped but the massive blaze was still untamed and threatening more death and destruction.

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Thursday to fulfill Moscow’s goals in Ukraine and sternly warned the West against deeper involvement in the fighting, saying that such a move is fraught with the risk of a global nuclear conflict.

ATHENS - The greatest problem in Greece following the restoration of democracy in Greece is the missed opportunities, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday evening in a discussion at the "Metapolitefsi: 50 Years Later" conference, which focuses on the fifth-decade anniversary of the restoration of democracy in Greece.

NEW YORK – The Greek Orthodox Folk Dance & Choral Festival Ministry of the Metropolis of San Francisco is dedicated, through Orthodox Christian Fellowship and committed leadership, to promoting, encouraging and perpetuating the Orthodox faith, Greek heritage and culture among individuals, families and communities by expressing it through folk dance, folk art, music and language.

NEW YORK – Greek-American Ellie Falaris Ganelin, gifted musician and Greek Chamber Music Project Director, announced a special replay of a concert to be broadcast on Leap Day, February 29.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald