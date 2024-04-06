x

Mitsotakis at 15th New Democracy Congress: We’re Charged with Leading Reform Progress

April 5, 2024
By Athens News Agency
MHTSOTAKHS-SYNEDRIO
First day of the 15th Congress of the New Democracy, at Zappeion Hall, Friday, April 5, 2024 (GIORGOS KONTARINIS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – There is no prosperous economy without a secure society. Nor can there be economy and society without freedom, independence, and national sovereignty, stressed Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaking at the 15th congress of New Democracy held at the Zappeion Megaron, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the party’s founding.

Mitsotakis underscored that within four years, Greece’s course changed, and added that this policy was vindicated leading to a second term.

“We have a mandate to steadily and boldly move forward on the avenue of reforms. Greece in 2024 is beginning to approach the advanced countries of Europe,” he emphasized.

“It is a milestone for the country that the European path has been established as an undisputed asset,” emphasized the Prime Minister. Mitsotakis also stated that New Democracy has been and will remain a party of the people and society. “New Democracy is the only true faction of all Greek women and men,” he underscored. He also emphasized that this political party proved to be the most resilient of all. “We have the generosity of self-criticism in contrast to others. These characteristics made us the dominant force of the country and the largest center-right party in Europe,” he stressed.

Mitsotakis also referred to wage increases. “The goal we had set pre-election – a median wage of 1,500 euros and a minimum of 950 euros – will be achieved by this government,” he emphasized. The Prime Minister also addressed the changes taking place in education, noting that “the establishment of non-state, non-profit universities is finally being put into practice.”

He also said that the battle the government is waging in healthcare is equally challenging. Referring to the murder of the 28-year-old in Agioi Anargyroi, he stressed that “yes, police patrols must become taxis to protect the citizen.”

