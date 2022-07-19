x

July 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 80ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis: Assisted Reproduction an Issue Linked to Individual Rights

July 19, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[354088] ΣΥΖΗΤΗΣΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΟΛΟΜΕΛΕΙΑ ΤΗΣ ΒΟΥΛΗΣ ΚΑΤΟΠΙΝ ΑΙΤΗΜΑΤΟΣ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΑΝΤΙΚΕΙΜΕΝΟ ΤΙΣ ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΚΕΣ ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΕΣ ΤΗΣ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΣΗΣ (ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
PM Mitsotakis Addresses Greek Parliament. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – “An issue of our times, assisted reproduction is a worth holding an open discussion on, with all of Greek society,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in Parliament on Tuesday, during the debate on the draft health ministry bill updating the legislative framework for this issue.

“Even more so given that this challenge is linked to other important national wagers, such as individual rights, modernising daily life and, of course, tackling the demographic problem. But also with something even more important. The ability of tens of thousands of couples to have children, fulfilling a dream to complete their family with a child or with one more child and to do this with safety, staying away from illicit and potentially dangerous methods that they have often resorted to until today,” he added.

He expressed disappointment that main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance had chosen to abstain in the vote on the bill “when it essentially agrees with most of the provisions”, saying it missed the opportunity to send a message of unity to counteract the toxic political climate.

Mitsotakis noted that a central reform of the bill was an increase in the age limit for assisted reproduction in women by four years, to 54 years old, as recommended by experts and as already applies in many European countries. He noted that this outlined all the procedures for ensuring the health of both mother and fetus, while obviating the need for couples to go abroad to get the help they needed, as well as increasing the likelihood of foreign couples seeking assisted reproduction in Greece.

According to the premier, the bill would bring Greek legislation fully up to date with the great strides made by medicine in the field of assisted reproduction.

He ended his speech with an appeal to the main opposition to re-examine its stance and change its “present” vote to a “yes” vote, in an area where the science was indisputable, so as not to turn everything into an issue of party political conflict.

“You had the opportunity today to take a small step to overcome this climate of toxicity that has, unfortunately, fully corroded political dialogue. A few days before we celebrate the restoration of our democracy, it is an opportunity to also restore its environment, at a time of very difficult external conditions, which do not permit the opening of internal wounds. We need unity and stability, not vulgarity,” Mitsotakis emphasised.

RELATED

Politics
Tsunis, Dendias and Hardalias Visit Souda Air Base

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and Deputy Defence Minister Nikos Hardalias, accompanied by the the chief of the Hellenic National Defence General Staff, General Konstantinos Floros, the chief of the Hellenic Air Force General Staff, Lieutenant General Themistoklis Bourolias, and U.

Society
Fire Breaks Out in Pallini, Eastern Attica
Politics
EU Starts Membership Talks with Albania, North Macedonia

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Santorini Experience Enters a New Era, September 23-25 

ATHENS – Santorini is making a dynamic comeback to the world of sports tourism this year, the ever-growing alternative form of tourism in Greece, bringing a new era to the Santorini Experience.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings