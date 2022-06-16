Mitsotakis Announces Infrastructure Upgrade in the Peloponnese Region

Politics

KALAMATA – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday announced three crucial decisions for an upgrade of the infrastructure in the city of Kalamata and the Peloponnese region generally, during his visit to the municipal hall of Messinia.

The first project concerns the upgrade and expansion of the Kalamata – Rizomylos – Pylos – Methoni road axis, estimated to cost 252 million euros.

The tender process for this project has progressed significantly and a temporary contractor has already been selected, while the contracting is expected to take place in the autumn and the work is expected to be completed within five years.

The second project concerns a tender for the concession of the airport of Kalamata “Captain Vassilis Konstantakopoulos”, something that has been done with many regional airports, in order to radically upgrade its infrastructure and substantially improve the air connections to the region, for the benefit of the local community and the tourism industry.

Finally, the third project concerns the inclusion of the biological water treatment facilities in the Public Investment Programme. Biological water treatment is crucial for the area and the project will cost up to 15 million euros.