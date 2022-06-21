x

June 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 71ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis Announces Higher Fuel Subsidy for Next Quarter

June 21, 2022
By Athens News Agency
[353161] ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE- PM Mitsotakis chairs a cabinet meeting. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bolari)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced an increase in fuel subsidies during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, the subsidy, the “Fuel Pass 2”, will increase from 45 to 80 euros for the July-September quarter, while for motorcycles it will increase from 35 to 60 euros.

The subsidy is higher for the islands, which face a greater problem, and reaches 100 euros compared to 55 at present, while for motorcycles it has risen to 70 euros compared to 40 euros at present.

The prime minister also announced a special intervention concerning farmers “as the return of the Special Consumption Tax for the fuel they bought in the first half of 2022 is brought forward to the beginning of August.”

RELATED

Society
Greece: COVID-19 Infections Surge Past 12,500

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 12,537 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,562,524 (daily change: 0.

Society
Welcome to Greece: The Heat is on High, Temperatures Soar
Society
More than Half of Greek COVID-19 Patients in ICU’s Vaccinated

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Nobel Sold for Ukrainian Kids Shatters Record at $103.5M

NEW YORK — The Nobel Peace Prize auctioned off by Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov to raise money for Ukrainian child refugees sold Monday night for $103.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings