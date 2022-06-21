Mitsotakis Announces Higher Fuel Subsidy for Next Quarter

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced an increase in fuel subsidies during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

According to the prime minister, the subsidy, the “Fuel Pass 2”, will increase from 45 to 80 euros for the July-September quarter, while for motorcycles it will increase from 35 to 60 euros.

The subsidy is higher for the islands, which face a greater problem, and reaches 100 euros compared to 55 at present, while for motorcycles it has risen to 70 euros compared to 40 euros at present.

The prime minister also announced a special intervention concerning farmers “as the return of the Special Consumption Tax for the fuel they bought in the first half of 2022 is brought forward to the beginning of August.”