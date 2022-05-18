Mitsotakis and Harris Discuss Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East Issues

Politics

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, and Vice President Kamala Harris, left, listen as Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis delivers remarks to a joint session of Congress, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON – US Vice President Kamala Harris discussed current geopolitical developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The fourth meeting between the two sides took place in the Capitol on Tuesday, after the Greek prime minister’s address to a joint congressional session.

According to the US Vice President’s Office, Kamala Harris reaffirmed the strong Greek-American alliance, as well as the common commitment to democratic values, international law and the rule of law.

In addition, she thanked the Greek prime minister for Greece’s strong support in Ukraine and its solidarity against Russian aggression. In fact, she recognised Greece’s contribution to the efforts made by Europe to diversify its energy supply.