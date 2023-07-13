Mitsotakis and Erdogan Now See New Era in Greece-Turkey Relations

Politics

In this photo provided by the Greek Prime Minister's Office, Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, shakes hands with Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet at the NATO Summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Mitsotakis held an hourlong meeting Wednesday with Erdogan on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius, and told reporters they had agreed to continue high-level contacts. (Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister's Office via AP)

ATHENS – It took a train crash in Greece and earthquake in Turkey but the two countries’ rapprochement seems set to continue after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan renewed talking at a NATO meeting.

That came some 14 months after Mitsotakis addressed the US Congress and asked lawmakers to block President Joe Biden’s plan to sell more F-16 fighter jets to Turkey – which didn’t work.

But at the time it infuriated the volatile Erdogan, who had threatened to invade Greece, demanded that troops be taken off Greek islands near Turkey and said it would be a cause for war if Greece doubled its maritime boundaries to 12 miles.

He also said he wouldn’t talk to Mitsotakis again and declared that the Greek leader “didn’t exist” for him anymore but the tragedies and re-election of both have seen shifts in attitudes.

Erdogan was uplifted after he got Sweden to revise its terrorism laws and make concessions before he would lift his veto to let that country be admitted into NATO, which also was used to squeeze Biden to get the F-16s.

Some members of Congress wanted conditions attached to that, fearing the jets could be used against Greece in a conflict if Erdogan flips back to belligerence after getting what he wanted from NATO and Biden.

Erdogan said he wouldn’t accept conditions and Biden can get around Congressional attempts to thwart the sale by declaring it’s in the American national interest to sell them to a NATO alleged ally.

But for now the atmosphere has improved so much that Greece and Turkey said they are ready to resume talks and confidence-building measures as they hailed a new “positive climate” in ties after tensions, said Reuters.