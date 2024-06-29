Mitsotakis and Erdogan Both on Cyprus July 20; First Time a Greek PM Attends Anti-Occupation Event

Politics

NICOSIA – Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis accepted an invitation from the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides to visit Cyprus for events marking the 50th dark anniversary of the Turkish invasions of Cyprus in 1974. He will be the first Greek Prime Minister to attend events on Cyprus highlighting Turkey’s illegal invasions and continuing occupation.

On July 20 the Greek Prime Minister and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will both be in Cyprus. The former will be in the free areas of the Republic of Cyprus to attend the memorial events, while Erdogan will participate in celebrations of the invasions and occupation on the order side of the Green Line that divides the island nation.

The simultaneous presence of both leaders on the island, one in the free areas and the other in the occupied lands, is obviously unprecedented and carries both substantive and symbolic significance.

Mitsotakis’ visit was initiated by Nicosia. Sources indicate that there was a phone call between Christodoulides and Mitsotakis during which the Cypriot leader invited the Greek Prime Minister to attend the main anti-occupation event that is organized annually by the Republic of Cyprus at the Presidential Palace. Mitsotakis will be a speaker at the event on the evening of July 20, where Christodoulides will be the main speaker.

Mitsotakis’ presence, as noted by government sources in Nicosia, will send messages on the occasion of the half-century of occupation – observers note that there may be developments in the Cyprus issue, possibly even before the dark anniversary.

On the Other Side

At the same time, in the occupied areas, the celebrations will be led by Erdogan, the leader of the occupying power. The Turkish President will attend a military parade and deliver a speech in the so called parliament of the occupying regime. It is of interest to see what Erdogan will say during his stay in the occupied areas. There are no clear indications from the Turkish side, but it is evident that due to the timing, the leader of the occupying power is expected to make announcements concerning the future of the pseudo-state.

It is recalled that before traveling to occupied Cyprus, Erdogan will make official visits to Astana in Kazakhstan and then to Azerbaijan. Ankara is exerting pressure on Azerbaijan to upgrade its relations with the occupying regime. Such moves are already being made, with officials from the occupying regime – ‘ministers’ – traveling to Azerbaijan for contacts and summits.

Erdogan, as he did when he addressed the United Nations General Assembly over the past two years, is asking for recognition of the secessionist entity, and he is expected to do the same while in the occupied areas. The Turkish President, in accordance with his usual ‘step-by-step’ tactics, is expected to mention his ‘achievements’ regarding the pseudo-state, such as obtaining observer status in the Organization of Turkic States, and he is setting the bar higher, demanding it become a full member.

It is unlikely that a high-ranking state officials from other countries will attend the celebrations. Rather, there will be a presence at the level of deputies, as in previous years. After all, it is the anniversary of the invasion, so it is considered a rather remote possibility that countries will on that occasion make moves even of symbolic nature.

It is reminded that Erdogan invited the President of Turkey’s opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), Özgür Özel, to the occupied areas for the celebrations. It is expected that other political leaders from Turkey will also be present.

Meeting in Washington

Nonetheless, ten days before the anniversary of the invasion, Mitsotakis and Erdogan will meet in Washington on the sidelines of the NATO Summit (July 9-11). Many issues that arose after their last contact in May in Ankara will be on the agenda of their upcoming meeting, as the so-called calm waters are sometimes disturbed by actions and movements from the Turkish side.

Despite these elements, there is a mutual effort to maintain communication channels between Greece and Turkey and to preserve the ‘positive agenda’. It is noted that the meeting in September in New York, on the sidelines of the opening session of the UN General Assembly session, is now considered a ‘closed’ matter.