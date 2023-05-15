x

May 15, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 58ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

Politics

Mitsotakis: Albania’s EU Prospects Depend On Respecting the Rights of its Ethnic Greek Minority

May 15, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[361421] ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΤΗΝ ΠΕΡΙΟΧΗ ΤΟΥ ΖΩΓΡΑΦΟΥ (ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Athens suburb of Zografou on Monday, May 15, 2023. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Athens suburb of Zografou on Monday, where he sent a stern message that Albania’s European prospects are entirely dependent on it respecting the rights of the Greek ethnic minority in that country.

“I am was very pleased to hear that Fredi Beleris won the municipal elections in Himare,” he said, expressing hope that the problems facing the ethnic Greek candidate will soon be over.

Mitsotakis also referred to Greek-Turkish relations, stating that he does not wish to make any remark while the runoff elections in Türkiye are pending. He added, however, that his government was the one which had dealt with Turkish aggressiveness and invested in the Armed Forces, building alliances and turning Greek-Turkish issues into EU-Turkey issues. “This policy should continue the next day,” he added. Expressing hope that things in Türkiye will improve, Mitsotakis noted that he should be the first to want this but that Greece must prepare for all possibilities, regardless.

On the national elections, the prime minister noted that “the path we have laid down for our country must be a road with no return”. Finally, he sent a message for the elections, stating that “the stronger New Democracy is on the night of May 21st, the more certain I will be that the next four years will again be a four-year term of New Democracy”.

RELATED

Economy
Greek Budget Reports €2.434 Billion Primary Surplus in January-April Period

ATHENS - The Greek state budget achieved a primary surplus of €2.

Politics
Tsipras Urges First-Time Voters: Disprove Predictions and Shape Your Future
Politics
Uh-Oh: Greece Worries Over Erdogan Still in Running for Return

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.