Mitsotakis: A Clear Result in the First Ballots Will Bring us Closer to our Target

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis underlined that the citizens, from the result of 21 May’s elections, will define who will rule the country, in an interview with the Sunday newspaper “Real News”.

He noted that “a clear result in the first ballots will bring us closer to our target and will abolish the traps of lack of governance and the adventures that hides the proportional representation”

“I have described our first term as a term that we started building a house. We have laid the foundations and now we start building the floors. In order to complete the house of modern Greece, we need another four years. I hope that the citizens, through their verdict, will agree” he added.

The prime minister also referred to the Greek-Turkish relations underlining that the “If the Greek people trust us to hold the helm of the country, I will try to build a positive agenda on issues that we can be mutually beneficial as the trade, the culture, the environment. But, in order to have a substantial improvement in our relations, Türkiye must accept that we resolve our differences based on the International Law and the Law of the Sea and that we only have one difference which is the delimitation of the maritime zones, the continental shelf and the Exclusive Economic Zone in the Aegean and in the Eastern Mediterranean. There is no chance to discuss any other issue with Turkey”,