October 20, 2022

Mitarachi: Turkey Should Meet Its Commitments to the EU on Migration

October 20, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Migration & Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi. (Photo by Eurokinissi/ Yorgos Kontarinis)
ATHENS – Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi spoke of the migration pressure exerted on Greece by Turkey, which has not, however, been translated into arrivals, in an interview with the public broadcaster ERT on Thursday.

Regarding the 92 migrants that were found naked in Evros and were rescued by the Greek authorities, Mitarachi said that they are safe at the reception centre in Evros, which is a first reception facility. Later, their asylum requests will be examined and those entitled to international protection will receive it while the others will be deported.

Referring to Turkey, he said that in the last weeks it has tried to cultivate a narrative of “the good Turkey” versus the “bad Greece”, while adding: “We have to, as the EU, get back to good cooperation with Turkey”. He also underlined that Turkey had two obligations based on its agreement with the EU in 2016. The first was to restrict migrant flows to Europe and the second was to accept returns. He noted that Turkey sometimes meets the first obligation and sometimes it does not.

Finally, on Frontex he said it has a specific mission: to protect the borders.

