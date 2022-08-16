Mitarachi: The 38 Migrants Were Pushed to the Islet by the Turkish Authorities

Politics

ATHENS – Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi during his visit to Evros region on Tuesday stated that “A group of 38 migrants was found, 35 Syrians and three from Palestine that illegally entered Greece. According to their statement, they said that they initially entered Greece on 14 August and hid for a day and afterwards they sent their signal. When the signal was located by the Greek authorities the group was found and the people were transferred here, at the border post, where we offered them medical support and all are very well”.

He also added that a pregnant woman was transferred to hospital for precautionary reasons.

“The second very important thing is that they said they were coming from the opposite Turkish coast of Evros River and were pushed to the islet by the Turkish authorities. Officially, the Turkish authorities said they have arrested the migrants inside Turkey but they did not allow them apply for international protection, as Turkey is committed to do by the International Law. Instead, the Turkish authorities took them to Evros coast and by threat of violence, they pressed them to move towards Greece” Mitarachi said.

Finally, Mitarachi said that as it derives from the testimonies, a five-year-old child died on Turkish ground and this is really unpleasant. “We will move via the International Red Cross and the Red Crescent in order for the child’s body to be located on the Turkish islet and delivered to its family to bury it with respect.