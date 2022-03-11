Mitarachi Announces the Operation of Four Registration Centres for Displaced Ukrainians

Society

ATHENS – Registration centres for displaced persons from Ukraine will operate at the regional asylum offices in Patras, Thessaloniki, Heraklion and Athens, Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi announced on Friday after his visit to the regional asylum office of Thessaloniki.

“As we have clarified, Greece will offer a 12-month residence and work permit to people who, due to the Russian invasion, were forced to leave their homes. They will go to the centres after a pre-registration that will be done digitally to receive their 12-month permit identity card and, at the same time, to receive their Social Security Number (AMKA) and the Tax Registration Number (AFM) to make it easy for them to adapt during the period that Greece offers them hospitality,” said Mitarachi.

Later, Mitarachi left for the city of Serres to visit the passport control centre at the Promachonas border post, where a migration ministry reception and identification centre is operating, and later he will visit the refugee and migrant facility at Sintiki.