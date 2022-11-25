Missouri Gov. Lauds Kansas City Chiefs Furious George Karlaftis

United States

FILE - Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. Karlaftis is a possible pick in the NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

ATHENS – While visiting the Greek capital on an international trip, Missouri Gov. Mike Parsons made a visit to the U.S. Embassy where Ambassador George Tsunis presented him a Kansas City Chiefs jersey with a distinctly Greek name: Karlaftis.

It was to recognize Greek-born George Karlaftis, a 6-4 rookie defensive end, who played at Purdue, where he was all-Big Ten, after having been a multi-star sport in his homeland, including polo for the national team.

“On behalf of all Missourians -and all @Chiefs fans – we presented @USAmbassadorGR with an official @TheGK3 jersey during our trade mission to promote Missouri businesses in Greece,” Parson tweeted.

Karlaftis’ family didn’t move to the United States until he was in high school, after his father died suddenly on the island of Kos. He was a civil engineer and all-around athlete in Greece.

After arriving at Chiefs football training Camp, his teammates had some creative nicknames for him to utilize his name and heritage and said one of them is his favorite and apparently has stuck, said Ozarks First.

“Everyone just calls me George,” Karlaftis said. “I like Furious George though, that’s not bad.”