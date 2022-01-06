Missing Person in Astoria- Helen “Eleni” Hionidis

Community

ASTORIA – Helen “Eleni” Hionidis, 79, is missing since 9:30 AM on January 6. She was last seen at her house in Astoria. She is 5’5, 140 pounds, and currently has salt and pepper-colored hair.

She was seen wearing black pants and a winter coat. She has no pocketbook, no ID, and no cellphone with her. She speaks Greek but will respond to some English. Hionidis has early onset Dementia.

If anyone has information, please call her son Kosmas: 631-987-4492 or call the 114th Police Precinct: 718-626-9311.