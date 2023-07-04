Missing German Hiker, 48, Found Dead in Porto Germeno Area

Society

ATHENS – A search-and-rescue operation to find a missing 48-year-old German hiker ended with the tragic discovery of the man’s dead body on Tuesday morning, in a gorge near Agios Kyprianos, in Porto Germeno, Attica.

The man had been missing since June 29, when he reportedly drove out in a rented car to go on a nature hike, and his disappearance was reported by his 41-year-old partner at Koropi police station on July 1. The last contact with him was on Thursday, when he called his partner and sent photographs of a pine forest running down to the sea, without stating his location.

After that, he did not answer any calls, though his phone appeared to be ringing, prompting his partner to alert the authorities to his disappearance. The signal from his phone was traced to a location about 30 km from an antenna in Thisbe, Viotia and a search was launched in the Porto Germeno area with the assistance of a fire brigade helicopter. The rented car was spotted on Monday and the search honed in around that area, until the body was finally discovered by a trained EMAK dog.

An investigation into the incident will be carried out by the Koropi police station.