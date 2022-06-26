Missing French National Found on Mountain Path on Crete

Society

CHANIA – A 65-year-old French national who went missing on Friday evening was found dead on the mountain path E4 between Sougia and Aghia Roumeli, Chania region on Crete.

The rescue operation was launched on Friday evening when his wife with whom he was walking together returned to Sougia reporting that her husband did not feel well and could not continue walking.

The body of the French national will be transferred to Chania hospital.