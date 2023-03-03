x

March 3, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 38ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Society

Missing Elderly American Couple Found Dead on Mt. Taygetos

March 3, 2023
By Athens News Agency
ΑΣΤΥΝΟΜΙΚΟ ΠΕΡΙΠΟΛΙΚΟ, ΜΟΤΟΣΥΚΛΕΤΑ (ΡΑΦΑΗΛ ΓΕΩΡΓΙΑΔΗΣ / EUROKINISSI)
(Photo: Raphael Georgiades / EUROKINISSI)

KALAMATA – An American couple missing in southern Greece since January 23 was found dead in a ravine on Mt. Taygetos near Kalamata on Friday, several Greek media said.

David Harrison Robinson, 83, and his wife Lukretia, 80, were living permanently in Dapia of the Messinia prefecture in southwestern Peloponnese. In January 23, they were declared missing and a search began for them. They were last seen driving their blue Opel eastward.

Their car was located by a drone of the Greek police, and their bodies were found in the same vicinity in southern Peloponnese on Friday afternoon. Efforts by the Fire Brigade and its disaster rescue team EMAK focused on retrieving the bodies from the ravine before nightfall. Volunteers from Messinia also helped.

A formal confirmation of identity is pending.

RELATED

Society
Greek Train Crash: Funerals Begin After Harrowing ID Process

KATERINI, Greece — The funeral for the first of nearly 60 victims of Greece's worst rail disaster this week was held Friday as families began receiving the remains of their loved ones following a harrowing identification process.

Society
Athens Journalists Union on Train Collision Tragedy and Press Coverage Issues
Economy
Apostolos Apostolakis of VentureFriends is Bullish on Greek Startups

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.