Missing Elderly American Couple Found Dead on Mt. Taygetos

KALAMATA – An American couple missing in southern Greece since January 23 was found dead in a ravine on Mt. Taygetos near Kalamata on Friday, several Greek media said.

David Harrison Robinson, 83, and his wife Lukretia, 80, were living permanently in Dapia of the Messinia prefecture in southwestern Peloponnese. In January 23, they were declared missing and a search began for them. They were last seen driving their blue Opel eastward.

Their car was located by a drone of the Greek police, and their bodies were found in the same vicinity in southern Peloponnese on Friday afternoon. Efforts by the Fire Brigade and its disaster rescue team EMAK focused on retrieving the bodies from the ravine before nightfall. Volunteers from Messinia also helped.

A formal confirmation of identity is pending.