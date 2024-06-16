Missing Dutch Tourist Found Dead on Greek Island, Four Missing

Society

An ambulance drives through the entrance of a state-run hospital on the island of Rhodes, where the body of British TV presenter Michael Mosley was taken following his death while on vacation on the nearby island of Symi, on Monday, June 10, 2024. Family members have traveled to Rhodes to receive the results of an autopsy to establish the cause of death of the 67-year-old presenter.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – It’s been a deadly tourism season already for Greece – even before summer begins – with a British TV doctor and Dutch tourist found dead on islands after going for walks in heat waves, and five others missing on other islands.

The Dutch tourist, 74, was missing for a week before the body was found on Samos, near the coast of Turkey, discovered in a ravine about 300 meters (330 yards) from the spot he was last seen after hiking alone.

That happened after the body of Dr. Michael Mosley, 67, known for pushing intermittent fasting, was found on the island of Symi, about 100 meters (110 yards) from reaching a resort. He reportedly died from natural causes while walking.

Rescue teams on Amorgos are still looking for Albert Calibet, 59, a retired Los Angeles police officer who also vanished when he too went walking alone, while two French tourists were reported missing on Sikinos.

A 70-year-old American tourist, who wasn’t named, disappeared on the remote island of Mathraki, about 25 miles northwest of Corfu, adding to the toll of missing and dead tourists.

Officials fear tourists are unaware of how risky hiking in the sweltering heat is.

Tourists often “veer off track” and get lost, said Dimitris Katatzis, head of the Samos rescue team.

“We saw a couple (of foreigners) walking a trail in 41 Celsius (106 degrees Fahrenheit) without hats,” he told local media. “It defies logic,” he said, amid reports that tourists aren’t being given advisories or warnings.

He said rescue missions were often made more difficult because tourists, frequently unaware of the risks, “veered off track” to see sites and then got lost, putting people looking for them a risk too.

The incidents have come during lingering heat, a record in June, and no word why people who’ve read about Mosley dying on a hike then set off on walks in blistering temperatures, arduous even for the young or physically fit.

The disappearance of the American on Corfu was said to be suspicious but no details were given why although he, too, went on walking alone, and no reports whether any of the missing had cell phones.

The American on Mathraki was staying with a Greek-American friend, who came home to find the door of the house open, the lights and air conditioning on but the man missing, ABC News reported. His ID and travel documents were gone, too.

SOME SUSPICIONS

The man was last seen in a tavern with two female tourists who have since left the country, community leader Spyros Argyros told Kathimerini, no report whether authorities believe that was related to his disappearance.

Mathraki is popular among Greek-Americans in the summer but only has about 50 residents, no police station and no Coast Guard. Officers from Corfu were sent to handle the investigation and rescue teams searched the Ionian Sea.

On Amorgos, Calibet went on a planned 4-hour hike across the island to visit a friend for lunch on June 11 and when he failed to show up a wide search began across rocky terrain, including drones, a helicopter and shepherds, ABC said.

Calibet was said to be a veteran hiker but Greek officials said the heat has been so intense it can overtake even seasoned walkers, especially on islands that have few trees and mostly rocky, with the sun turning them into cauldrons.

“We’re sick to our stomachs, knowing he’s out there somewhere,” his girlfriend Debbie Leshane told ABC. She said he called her as he was set out, and then sent her a photo from the trailhead sign. It was the last she heard from him.

Greece is expecting a second straight record tourism year after more than 31 million visited in 2023 and spent almost 21 billion euros ($22.49 billion,) the country’s biggest revenue engine.

Tourism is such a critical factor that the government is trying to entice even more luxury resorts taking over public beaches while also saying it wants to ensure that public access isn’t being curtailed by private businesses having beachfront licenses.

The deaths and disappearances have led to concerns that Greece isn’t giving tourists due notice about the dangers of the heat, especially hiking, and on islands where police and medical services are minimal.

The heat wave and tourist incidents said fears have mounted that foreign visitors are not being properly informed of the risks posed by overexertion in the searing heat that’s lasting, the British newspaper The Guardian said.

But it wasn’t said why people put themselves at risk in baking heat, rocky and high terrains, without equipment or protection, walk alone or don’t have cell phones in some cases, with Mosley’s wife, Dr. Claire Bailey, saying he went on an “incredible climb” through rugged hills – as a physician.

THE HEAT IS ON – HIGH

It’s been so hot so early that schools were closed at times, as was the Acropolis – where there is no shade and as many as 20,000 people visit daily on a rock-covered site exposed totally to the sun.

Red Cross volunteers have handed out thousands of free bottles of water and Athens City Hall set up cooling stations. Athens public beaches have been largely taken over by private businesses and the city has few public swimming pools.

The extreme heat and the dangers it poses have spurred demands for better upkeep and signage of hiking trails, especially on islands, the paper said, although Greece has some rugged gorges and mountains as well.

“I’d like to see more CCTV cameras and the lighting of these trails,” Symi Mayor, Eleftherios Papakalodoukas told The Guardian . “If there is a lesson to be learned from the (Mosley) tragedy, it is that these paths need to be better looked after so that people don’t get lost.” Mosley didn’t have a mobile phone with him.

Local officials called for tourists to be better informed, with one town hall councilor on the island of Chios saying walking clubs in remote areas that know how to improve paths should be supported financially and technologically to ensure that trails were less risky.

Dr. Mohit Mandiratta, who appears on BBC Breakfast, warned of the complications even the healthiest people can face in the heat and that they should be aware of when trouble is setting in for them.

He told The Independent: “Heat can affect anyone, including fit and healthy people, and be very serious if not treated immediately. It can come on quickly, over minutes, or gradually over hours, so it’s important we all stay alert to symptoms.”

State TV meteorologist Panos Giannopoulos said Greece has seen its earliest reported heatwave: “In the 20th Century we never had a heatwave before 19 June. We have had several in the 21st Century, but none before 15 June.”

Four tourists have died from heat related problems on Crete so far in June, including an 80-year-old man who left his hotel on his own and was found dead near an archaeological site near the northeast town of Malia.