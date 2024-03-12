x

March 12, 2024

Missile Defenses Maybe, But No Greek Troops Going to Help Ukraine

March 12, 2024
By The National Herald
ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΥ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΠΡΟΕΔΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑΣ ΒΟΛΟΝΤΙΜΙΡ ΖΕΛΕΝΣΚΙ (ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Wednesday March 6, 2024. (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – A possible deal to send Ukraine old Soviet S-300 missile defense systems to battle Russia’s invasion is on hold but Greece will not send any troops despite deploying some forces to the United States Army.

The two countries renewed a military cooperation agreement that will see a greater American military presence in Greece and forces working together but Deputy Defense Minister Giannis Kefalogiannis nixed any idea of Greek troops fighting Russians.

That came as two Greek-US memorandums of cooperation concerning the deployment and placement of Greek defense personnel in the US Army were approved by the  Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee.

“Obviously, these are not memorandums of cooperation, which open the backdoor to send troops to Ukraine… there are no backdoors under any circumstances,” he said, with no NATO forces due to be sent to Ukraine with the invasion in its third year.

“Through this conclusion of the memorandums with the US, an additional channel of communication and cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries and the two states is created and contributes to the consolidation of the strategic defense partnership between Greece and the US,” he said.

