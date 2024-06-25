Miraculous Icon of St. Irene Chrysovalantou Visits Brooklyn During Greek Festival

Events

BROOKLYN – The famed icon of St. Irene Chrysovalantou was presented to the Community for viewing and veneration in the nave of St. Nicholas – St. Marina in the Bensonhurst section of Brooklyn from June 21 to 23 on the occasion of the parish’s annual Greek festival.

Members of the parish and its neighbors enjoyed Greek food, including souvlaki, gyros, desserts like loukumades, as well as traditional music and dance. There iwas an outdoor market with religious books and icons.

The head of the administration of the Sacred Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of St. Irene Chrysovalantou and Pastor of the St. Nicholas – St. Marina parish, Archimandrite Fr. Meletios Bougas, expressed through The National Herald everyone’s feelings as well as his gratitude for the arrival of the holy icon.

“Today, Friday, a prayer was made for the health and blessing of the pious pilgrims. On Saturday, the great vespers of Pentecost will be celebrated and on Sunday, the solemn Divine Liturgy will be celebrated, followed by the Kneeling Service.”

He also invited believers and friends from Brooklyn and the surrounding areas to come support the parish through the Festival.

“I wish everyone ‘chronia polla – many years’ and thank those who help, those who go to church, the donors, those who love, serve, and minister to the holy church, especially the Tzentzelis family, owners of Marine Florist, and everyone who offered food, sweets, meat,” and other supplies for the festival. “They are all worthy and blessed Christians,” he said.

The president of the Philoptochos society, Margarita Vaktanidis, emphasized that the members of the society prepared and served the food and the sweets and helped wherever needed. She also invited Greek-Americans to visit and get to know and worship at the church.

The manager of the loukumades booth, Evangelia Kotis, said that she learned the secrets of her recipe from her mother Maria. “She was well known in Kalymnos for her art. On the feast of St. Andreas she made countless. Today here, together with Stavroula Gournelos, we are making beautiful loukumades, with simple ingredients that are appropriate for fasting – one of us cuts the dough and the other fries it.”

