Minister Says 15% Price Drop on Some Products in Greek Supermarkets

Economy

ATHENS – Trying to deal with the biggest gripe that Greeks have – high prices in supermarkets – Development Minister Kostas Skrekas said measures the government has taken cut prices an average of 15 percent in some categories.

“We had a reduction in the prices of household cleaners, detergents, personal hygiene products, baby diapers, baby formula – in 3,912 product codes,” he told SKAI TV.

He added that, from March 20, a similar measure will also apply to menstrual hygiene products. “Certainly we have products in which prices have fallen more and products whose prices have fallen less,” he noted.

Government pressure, and fines for profiteering, came after reports the price of baby formula in some cases was 213 percent higher than the European Union average and that as inflation eased some companies weren’t cutting back prices.

“We have imposed a cap on the profits of the companies that sell baby formula, and we have seen prices drop by 15 percent, while one company that only sells baby milk to pharmacies has reduced the price by 30 percent,” he said.

There’s also been a move against offers, such as 2-for-1, because base prices were higher to reduce company losses and he said that, “The three-month ban on promotions, that is, on offers for products that were previously overpriced, is another important measure that has prevented thousands of unjustified overpricing instances.”

“We are not complacent, nor do we say that we have solved the problem of high prices. The battle against high prices is ongoing, but Greece has taken the most drastic measures to deal with the problem,” he said.