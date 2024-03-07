x

March 7, 2024

Minister Says 15% Price Drop on Some Products in Greek Supermarkets

March 7, 2024
By The National Herald
supermarket
(Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Trying to deal with the biggest gripe that Greeks have – high prices in supermarkets – Development Minister Kostas Skrekas said measures the government has taken cut prices an average of 15 percent in some categories.

“We had a reduction in the prices of household cleaners, detergents, personal hygiene products, baby diapers, baby formula – in 3,912 product codes,” he told SKAI TV.

He added that, from March 20, a similar measure will also apply to menstrual hygiene products. “Certainly we have products in which prices have fallen more and products whose prices have fallen less,” he noted.

Government pressure, and fines for profiteering, came after reports the price of baby formula in some cases was 213 percent higher than the European Union average and that as inflation eased some companies weren’t cutting back prices.

“We have imposed a cap on the profits of the companies that sell baby formula, and we have seen prices drop by 15 percent, while one company that only sells baby milk to pharmacies has reduced the price by 30 percent,” he said.

There’s also been a move against offers, such as 2-for-1, because base prices were higher to reduce company losses and he said that, “The three-month ban on promotions, that is, on offers for products that were previously overpriced, is another important measure that has prevented thousands of unjustified overpricing instances.”

“We are not complacent, nor do we say that we have solved the problem of high prices. The battle against high prices is ongoing, but Greece has taken the most drastic measures to deal with the problem,” he said.

After Seven-Year Wait, Greece Finally Makes Medical Marijuana Available

ATHENS - It was a long time coming - seven years of delays - but Greece has officially made medical cannabis available to patients for the first time, with a prescription, to treat conditions where marijuana has proved effective.

Soaring Prices Making Greek Table Staple Olive Oil Luxury Commodity
Europe’s Inflation is Way Down. But Hope is Gone for a Quick Interest Rate Cut

To Revive Stale US Sales, Candy Companies Pitch Gum as a Stress Reliever and Concentration Aid

Candy companies want to know: What will make Americans start chewing gum again? Gum’s bubble burst during the COVID-19 pandemic, when masks and social distancing made bad breath less of a worry and fewer people spent on impulse buys.

