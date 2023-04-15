Minister Michael Ford Visits Archbishop Sotirios of Canada

Archbishop Sotirios of Canada during a private discussion Michael D. Ford, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism of Canada. (Photo Archdiocese of Canada)
TORONTO – Michael D. Ford, Ontario’s Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism, visited the Archdiocesan headquarters in Toronto and met with His Eminence Archbishop Sotirios of Canada. Also present were His Grace Bishop Athenagoras and Archon Evagelos Sotiropoulos.
His Eminence warmly greeted Minister Ford and provided him with a tour of the first floor, including the Chapel of St. John the Theologian, and the nearly-completed site of the forthcoming Greek-Canadian Heritage Museum. While in the Chapel, the seminarians of the Patriarchal Toronto Orthodox Theological Academy chanted the Apolytikion of St. John and Panagia Torontoessa.
The Archbishop also provided a tour of the fourth floor, before everyone gathered in the Archdiocesan boardroom for discussions. A number of issues were reviewed related to the Church in Canada and in Ontario, the Greek Diaspora in the Province, and potential areas for future collaboration.
At the conclusion of the visit, His Eminence presented a gift to Minister Ford – a custom-made icon of the Archangel Michael from the Holy Monastery of Patrokosmas in Bolton, Ontario.
The Archbishop thanked the Minister for visiting and wished him well as he continues to serve the public. Finally, His Eminence asked that Minister Ford convey warm and sincere wishes to his good friend, the Premier of Ontario, the Hon. Doug Ford.
