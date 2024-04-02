Minimum Wage Increases to $20/Hour – It’s About Time

Editorial

With rent prices and supermarket products soaring, many people in the U.S. – but also in Greece – despite working regularly, struggle significantly to make ends meet.

What is the result? They turn against the system, against political parties, politicians, and immigrants, whom they consider responsible for their situation.

Their frustration increases even more when, through their access to the Internet, they see the unacceptable level of inequality – the highest since the 1920s – between them and the super-rich.

In America, this frustration often translates into protest votes for Trump. In Europe, it translates into votes for far-right parties.

However, starting this past Monday, California is leading in measures to improve the situation for these people. Thus, the minimum wage for fast-food workers is increasing to $20/hour. It’s a decent wage that allows someone, albeit with difficulty, to support their family.

Businesses, however, warn that the increase in the minimum wage will either lead to closures or layoffs in order for them to survive.

Indeed, such side effects are likely initially.

However, it should be considered that satisfied staff is a big asset to a business. They do their job better. So, if the service and quality, for example at McDonald’s, improve, then a slight increase in the price of a Big Mac, for instance, will be accepted by customers.

Hopefully, other states will adopt California’s example, like the expensive New York.

We can’t ask people to work instead of relying on welfare, but also ask them to work while not earning enough to actually live.