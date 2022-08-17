x

Miltiadis Tentoglou Clinching Gold at European Championships in Munich

August 17, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΥΡΩΠΑΪΚΟ ΠΡΩΤΑΘΛΗΜΑ ΣΤΙΒΟΥ ΜΟΝΑΧΟ 2022 / 2η ΜΕΡΑ (ΜΑΡΙΛΙΑ ΒΑΣΙΛΑΚΟΠΟΥΛΟΥ / EUROKINISSI)
Miltiadis Tentoglou clinching gold at European Championships in Munich. (Photo by MARILIA VASILAKOPOULOU/EUROKINISSI)

MUNICH – Greek Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou broke long jump record at the 2022 European Athletics Championships in Munich on Tuesday.

Tentoglou achieved a Championship Record of 8.52m followed by Jacob Fincham-Dukes from Britain who came second with 8.06m.

