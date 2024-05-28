x

May 28, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 68ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

SPORTS

Mike Tyson ‘Doing Great’ after Falling Ill During Weekend Flight from Miami to Los Angeles

May 28, 2024
By Associated Press
Mike Tyson
FILE - Mike Tyson speaks during a news conference promoting his upcoming boxing bout against Jake Paul, May 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. Tyson was recovering Monday, May 27, after suffering a medical emergency a day earlier during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, his representatives said. The 58-year-old boxing legend “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing” his publicist's office said in a statement. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Tyson was recovering Monday after falling ill a day earlier during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, his representatives said.

The 58-year-old boxing legend “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing” on Sunday, his publicist’s office said in a statement.

“Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great,” the statement said. “He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him.”

American Airlines flight 1815 was met by first responders upon landing at LA International Airport “due to the medical needs of a customer,” an airline statement said.

Tyson is preparing to fight the 27-year-old social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul this summer at the 80,000-seat home of the Dallas Cowboys. Netflix will carry the fight live, a first for the streaming platform.

Tyson was the undisputed world heavyweight champion from 1987 to 1990. He retired in 2005, but most recently fought in an exhibition in November 2020 against Roy Jones in California.

RELATED

SPORTS
Analysis: All We Know About Rafael Nadal’s Future is that We Really Know Nothing at All

PARIS (AP) — Let's get this part out of the way: Rafael Nadal did not announce his retirement after exiting the French Open in the first round.

SPORTS
Celtics Rally Late Again to Close Out Pacers for 4-0 Sweep in Eastern Conference Finals
SPORTS
Reaction to the Death of Bill Walton, the Hall of Famer Who Died Monday

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

‘We Have Nothing.’ As Israel Attacks Rafah, Palestinians are Living in Tents and Searching for Food

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — The tent camps stretch for more than 16 kilometers (10 miles) along Gaza’s coast, filling the beach and sprawling into empty lots, fields and town streets.

ATHENS – Aria Hotels, the Greek-born hospitality subsidiary of Libra Group, will build and operate four vertiports to support the uptake of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in Greece.

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis apologized Tuesday after he was quoted using a vulgar term about gay men to reaffirm the Catholic Church’s ban on gay priests.

Crete’s coastline is dotted with some of the most stunning beaches in the Mediterranean, each offering unique landscapes, crystal-clear waters, and a range of activities.

Crete is renowned for its stunning beaches, ancient ruins, and vibrant culture.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.